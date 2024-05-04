Seth, 31, was last seen at about 9am at his home address in the Clifton area on Saturday, February 24.

North Yorkshire Police said officers continue to search for the Spanish national.

A force spokesperson previously said the search was focusing on the River Ouse after a report of a man in the water near Clifton Ings at 4.30pm on Saturday, February 24

Missing Seth Martin (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Seth’s family told The Press they are yet to receive new information from the police to indicate what might have happened to him.

“We don't think that (North Yorkshire Police) is doing a lot to look for Seth but we have always read that the United Kingdom is one of the countries with the most video surveillance cameras – so it is possible that they do not have a single image of him,” a family spokesperson said.

“The police have told us that they are going to continue with the search no matter what time passes.”

Seth is a 'happy, outgoing, family-orientated person' - family

The spokesperson said the family last heard from Seth the day before his disappearance.

“He texted us during the afternoon on a family group saying good night,” they explained.

Seth’s family described him as a “happy, outgoing, family-oriented person, a good friend and a great joker”.

They said Seth, who is originally from Santa Cruz on Tenerife, came to York because one of his best friends lived in the city.

Before his disappearance, Seth worked at the Botanist cocktail bar in Stonegate.

A spokesperson for the Botanist told The Press: “We are deeply concerned about the wellbeing of our valued team member, Seth, and offer our full support to North Yorkshire Police with their search. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The Botanist in Stonegate, York (Image: Frank Dwyer)

As The Press reported in March, José Manuel Bermúdez, mayor of Santa Cruz, wrote to the Spanish ambassador to the UK, José Pascual Marco Jiménez.

In his letter the mayor asked the ambassador to take interest in the case and urges him to act “as soon as possible, since each day that passes is crucial” in the search for Seth.

How to report information

Seth is described as around 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with a tanned complexion. He has brown hair, a moustache and several tattoos including the words ‘Queen Mother’ in Spanish on his left wrist.

He was last seen wearing blue pyjama bottoms and a striped top although he may have changed clothes since the last sighting, North Yorkshire Police previously said.

A force spokesperson added: “We urge people to continue to consider whether they may have any information that could assist us.

“If so, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12240034219."