The town will host the event over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend from Saturday 25 to Monday, May 27.

The event is one of the top free to enter food festivals in the country, with the best-of-the-best food producers in Yorkshire vying for stalls to display their wares, and top chefs lining up to host cookery displays and talks on the main stage.

Event organiser, Mark Brayshaw of Visit Malton, said: “This year’s Malton Food Lovers Festival features a real who’s who of local chefs and food talent.

"We’ll be welcoming Molly Payne from Masterchef: The Professionals 2023 and David Atherton, winner of The Great British Bake Off, as well as top talent from The Grand in York, York Minster’s Refectory, The Feversham Arms and Yorkshire Baker.

“The market will be brimming with amazing food producers, too, some stocking products for you to take home to cook for yourself, and others offering mouthwatering street food – sustenance for anyone spending a day or more here.”

The festival runs from 9am on Saturday 25 May and 10am on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday. The festival bars remain open until 8pm on Saturday, although all the local hostelries will continue serving well into the evening for those wishing to make the most of a visit to the most delicious event of the year in Yorkshire.

Mark added: “Food is, without doubt, at the heart of this festival, but there is so much more to appeal to the whole family.

"The festival sits in the market place and side streets of Malton, a town of makers and creators - so you can also pick up unique homewares, gifts, antiques and collectibles from the adjacent shops.

"In the Family Area, next door to The Milton Rooms, The Creativitent, by Be Amazing Arts, will be hosting storytelling, a mini-disco, crafts and face painting throughout the weekend, and we’ll also be working on a giant canvas artwork with Creative Chaos, which will be decorated by the community – boiler suits are provided.

“Brass bands and buskers will be offering musical entertainment on all three days, and we’ve even got a vintage funfair on Shambles Car Park.”

Malton Sculpture Trail will also form part of the Festival, with over 20 pieces of art spread across the town centre, and downloadable maps available to direct people to sculpted animals, birds and abstract designs.

For more information, please visit https://www.visitmalton.com/food-festival-yorkshire