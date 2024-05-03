As The Press has reported, Labour candidate David Skaith has been elected as the first Mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

Mr Skaith won 66,761 votes, ahead of Conservative Party candidate Keane Duncan - who won 51,967 votes.

At a campaigning event on April 23 in Cawood, North Yorkshire, Labour leader Sir Keir had his say Mr Skaith.

"In David Skaith you have got someone who is steeped in the local area, he's from the local area, lives and breathes the local area, runs a business in the local area and supports business in the local area," said Sir Keir.

"His track record is already very long, what he's able to bring is the focus we will need in this Mayorality."

Sir Keir also went on to highlight the importance of Mr Skaith becoming Mayor, saying the benefits would increase if Labour was to win a majority at the general election.

He said: "If we are able to earn the respect and votes across the country, and win the election later this year, one of the things I want Labour to do is put more power and resource into our mayors so that central Government and the mayors are working hand in glove.

"For everybody in North Yorkshire, there's a sort of double benefit of a Labour mayor."