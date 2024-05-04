But these photos from our Press Camera Club members prove otherwise.

Our members have been out and about during recent weeks taking photos of York in springtime as part of our monthly competition.

Beautiful blossom, colourful tulips, dancing daffodils - all are apparent in this set of photos from our finalists.

Well done to the following club members for making the final ten images of the month:

* Sue Gabbatiss captures her view of spring in York, looking down Terry Avenue from Skeldergate Bridge

* Spring in York at Clifford's Tower by Nick Fletcher

* A goose at University of York in spring sunshine by Susan JB

* Spring blossom in York by Matthew Fawcett

* Spring on display at Heworth Church by Christine Hainsworth

* Spring in Museum Gardens by Carys Tew

* Peak spring blossom in Dean’s Park by David King

* Spring on the Ouse in York by Jamie Campbell

* Spring flowers in York by Anne Crawford.

All fantastic photos, we are sure you agree.

However our winner is Lisa Young for her image of the York welcome sign outside the Minster - congratulations to Lisa, who has won a £50 cash prize.

The competition theme for May will be: #OutAndAbout. Good luck!

Would you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.