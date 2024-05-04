Mindfulness Rocks York has been running in New Earswick at the Folk Hall Discovery Room since the end of January.

Set up by villager, Ali Huitt, the group aims to promote mindfulness.

Meetings take place at the Folk Hall (Image: Haydn Lewis)

"I'm a community-minded individual and I firmly believe in giving back," said Ali.

"In New Earswick and particularly at the Folk Hall community spirit is part of its history.

As a group we remind each other how important it is for us to take time for ourselves in a quiet calm way to help our busy minds reset.

"The art and crafts we do in the group including the guest presenters we have had all aid to teach us how to relax and allow ourselves the importance of allowing ourselves to do that guilt free.

"The guest presenters we have had so far have included: reflexology hand massages, meditation with essential oils, crystals and mineral healing benefits.

"We're currently working with York Learning VR mindfulness and we have and upcoming nature reserve walk with Mindfulness Photography.

"Looking for funding for a future coach trip to the beach to make it as accessible to all group members as possible. I’m hopeful I can continue to offer the group for free to all members.

"Being a Health Champion has really given me the opportunity to give back to my local community and provide people a great learning experience of self care and mindfulness in a safe kind environment. Please checkout my Facebook page Mindfulness Rocks York."

Ali said the group regularly has 13 people attending, but there's always room for more.

Ali Huitt outside the Discovery Room at the Folk Hall (Image: Supplied)

Viv Fleming, community Development Officer at Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, said she first met Ali at an Open House event at the Folk Hall.

She said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to support Ali’s journey from initial idea to this wonderful group that has such a positive impact on people’s health and wellbeing. We are extremely grateful to Ali for her determination, time and commitment. It’s also great to witness the Discovery Room – a new community space at the Folk Hall – being used and appreciated by people who live in the neighbourhood.”

York Learning have been funded by the York and North Yorkshire Local Skills Improvement Fund partnership as part of funding from the UK Government to enable people from all backgrounds to develop new digital skills that excite and engage them around a range of different learning activities.

Open House at the Folk Hall runs weekly every Thursday 10am – 12noon and is open to all. There is no cost and hot drinks and snacks are provided for free. Everyone is welcome to come along to meet others, connect, receive encouragement and support from others and the JRHT Community Development Team.

Mindfulness Rocks York is free to attend with meetings being held every Wednesday evening from 6-8pm.

Mindfulness Rocks York community group getting to grips with VR at New Earswick Folk Hall (Image: Supplied)