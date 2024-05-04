West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, plus some of the region’s largest businesses, face a jam-packed schedule of events to highlight the strong links between the two regions.

The trip, in which all delegates have paid their own flights and accommodations, has seen events hosted with the likes of HSBC, the British Consul General and New York’s Madame Tussauds.

West & North Yorkshire’s visit to New York has been organised to coincide with the unveiling a ledger stone commemorating the links between York and New York at the Church of St Thomas on Fifth Avenue.

The delegation is taking up most of the week, with a raft of business networking events to promote York and North Yorkshire as a place to visit, live, work, study and invest in having been organised.

One particular highlight will see the Chamber help stage a mini “Great Yorkshire Show” in the British Consulate General’s residents, at which delegates can sample Yorkshire-sourced food and drink and learn more on why Yorkshire is such an attractive region to invest in.

Among those backing and supporting the delegation include LNER, HSBC, York Minster, University of York, York St John University, City Cruises, The Grand, Leeds Bradford Airport, YO1, Grays Court, York Gin, Grantley Hall, Autohorn, Sound Leisure, Kirkstall Brewery, Jammed and Castle Howard.

Chief Executive of the Chamber James Mason believes the range of high-quality delegates will enable the traveling party to make a big impact.

He said: “Across the week we will be holding a number of events to showcase why North Yorkshire is a great place to visit, live, study and do business.”

“We have both the University of York and York St John University with us, travel brands such as LNER and Leeds Bradford Airport as well as a number of iconic visitor attractions such as Castle Howard, hotels including Grantley Hall and the Grand in York as well as the award-winning York Gin Group to give North American delegates a real taste of Yorkshire provenance!”

West & North Yorkshire Chamber’s visit coincided with British Chamber of Commerce’s director general Shevaun Haviland conducting her own five-day mission to promote business and investment opportunities between the historic trading partners.

The trip has been organised ahead of the US elections as issues around trade agreements, tariffs, supply-chain disruption, subsidies, protectionism and geo-political tensions all gather momentum.

Along with the BCC’s Director of UK and International Membership, Anne-Marie Martin, she spent two days in Washington DC before travelling on to New York.

In Washington she met with the US Council for International Business, the US Chamber of Commerce, the Minister-Counsellor for Trade and Global Issues at the British Embassy, SelectUSA and the US Treasury.