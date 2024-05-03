James Joseph Smyth is serving a sentence for grievous bodily harm (GBH) and robbery at North Sea Camp in Freiston, Boston, but failed to return at 2pm on Tuesday (April 30) following an agreed temporary release.

The 57-year-old was last seen just after 7.30am on Tuesday walking along the river in the direction of York city centre, Lincolnshire Police said.

Members of the public are advised by police not to approach him.

Smyth is described as white, 6ft,1in, of slim build, around 64kg. He has long grey-brown hair – sometimes worn in a top knot – a long grey beard and moustache, and green eyes.

He has a scar on his nose and left eye lid. He also has a distinctive tattoo on his left wrist with the words ‘Daniel’ and ‘Tracey’, as well as a tattoo of a devil on his right shoulder.

Detective Inspector Mel Rooke from Lincolnshire Police said Smyth is known to have connections with the Leeds, West Yorkshire, area.

“If you have any information as to his current whereabouts, please contact us immediately,” a police spokesperson said.

“Members of the public are advised not to approach him but if you do see him, please call us on 101 quoting incident 387 of 30 April, or email force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting ‘Incident 387 of 30 April’ in the subject line.”