TO the lady who is unhappy that her council house has been affected by mould for 14 years I recommend she takes the advice of Judge Judy. “Move!”

The world does not revolve around her and she is not forced to live there. Many others would be delighted to have the opportunity to rent a low cost council house.

Any reasonable tenant would understand issues of damp and mould can occur in any property whether it be social housing or private sector and that it is necessary for the occupants to be proactive to deal it.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

