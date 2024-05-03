After a short closure, the Mitre in Knaresborough re-opens after Brew York bought the pub, close to the town station, from Harrogate-based Market Taverns.

The deal also included the brewery, founded in 2016 by Wayne Smith and Lee Grabham, taking over the Horse and Farrier in Otley and Coopers Bar and Brasserie in Guiseley.

It means Brew York will be the beer offers, which are made at its Walmgate and Handley Park sites, along with its street food.

The brewery posted on social media: “We are joined by the awesome Frango Eduardo for launch weekend. And we will have a variety of events taking place over the upcoming May bank holiday weekend.”

In addition to the three new arrivals to its portfolio, Brew York also operates bars at its breweries in Walmgate and Osbaldwick, York, in addition to Pocklington and Leeds city centre.

In April, Brew York announced plans to expand into two further sites, which have yet to be disclosed, in addition to the three it has taken over in recent weeks.

The move comes the brewery enjoyed a successful Eighth Birthday Bash beer festival at its Handley Park HQ last month, for which it is seeking public feedback on.