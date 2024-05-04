Walking down the cycle path from Hallfield Road (James Street end) towards Huntington Road in York, with Pippa the dog we came across a large white van parked under the A1036 road - very unusual as I'd never seen a vehicle on the cycle path before.

I asked a nearby workmen about why the van was on the cycle path and was told they were making the path wider and safer for both pedestrians and cyclists and dog walkers and more accessible for disabled and families. The track was expected to be closed for up to two months this summer.

I've heard a figure of £ 20,000 has been allocated and funded for the work.

Anyone using the path will tell you how good the surfaces are without any major defects, and more than adequate for cycles and pedestrians to pass easily.

Money is allocated not necessarily to the ones that deserve it most but to ones that fit the criteria better and must be adhered to.

Why one path should be perfect and surrounding paths and roadway dangerous is unfathomable.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

