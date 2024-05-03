North Yorkshire Police said an iPhone Pro Max was stolen from The Waterhouse in Scarborough on March 23.

The force has now released CCTV images of two men officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A force spokesperson said: "Please contact us if you recognise them as they may have information that will assist in our investigation."

Those who can help, are asked to email: IET@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and pass information for incident 12240051899.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240051899 when passing on information.