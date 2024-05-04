The initiative comes from York St John University, the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority and Aesthetica.

A free 12-week course, running from June 11 to September 26 promises those taking part a range of workshops and masterclasses, particularly aimed at start-ups. St John University is also offering 12 months free rent at its Enterprise Centre to all attendees.

The bootcamp, which has 12 places available, wants to hear from those seeking to launch a business in architecture, film, fine art, gaming, XR, textiles, fashion and more.

It promises to support entrepreneurial skills, with key topics including Branding, Marketing, Project Management, Developing Income Streams, Networking, Accountancy, Legal, HR, Sales, Negotiation, Business Planning, Scaling and Growth.

The course features top speakers including Pablo Ettinger (Founder Café Nero), Edward Twiddy (Founder Atom Bank), Helen Marriage (CEO Artichoke), Helena Jones (Ay-Pe), Cherie Federico (Aesthetica), and Kit Monkman (Viridian FX).

The initiative is part of a ‘Reignite’ campaign by Aesthetica and other York organisations to boost York’s creative sector.It follows UNESCO designating York as one of 25 UN Media Cities in the world.

Altogether, such industries contribute £109billion to the UK economy, employing 2.3million, with 62% of this in London and the South East and less than 1% in York and North Yorkshire.

Reignite seeks to give the creative sector the same focus the city places on sectors such as hospitality, retail, transport and services.

Last December, City of York Council identified 199 businesses working in the creative sector.

The bootcamp and Reignite aim to boost their growth and number.

Cherie Federico, Director of Aesthetica said: “The idea to develop this Creative Business Skills Bootcamp was developed in response to Aesthetica celebrating its 20th anniversary.

“The company was founded in 2003 when myself and the Co-Director Dale Donley, were students at York St John University.

“Since then, the company has expanded to include a portfolio or publications and events such as the BAFTA-Qualifying Aesthetica Film Festival and the Aesthetica Art Prize, along with the Reignite series of events in York.”

Cherie continued: “It was a big moment and a time of reflection in which I looked at the development of Aesthetica from a student idea into an international brand across media arts.”

“I thought about the ups and the downs, and the resilience it takes to launch, sustain and grow a business in the Creative Industries.”

She added: “I want to do what I can to help new start-ups in the sector, leverage our UNESCO City of Media Arts designation, develop skills and training opportunities and take our region and city to new heights. This is just the beginning.”

To apply before the May 26 deadline, go to: https://creativeskillsacademy.org