THOR’S bar will have two locations in York again this Summer with SOL AST in the grounds of the Principal York hotel from Wednesday, May 22 - Sunday, August 25 and their second pop-up bar will open in Parliament Street on Friday, May 24 - Sunday, August 18.

Thor's is returning to Parliament Street

Amanda Monaghan, director of Thor's Sol Ast, said: "Parliament Street has a special place in our heart, she was our first love, and the first space and where THOR’S began in 2015.

"We’ll be opening on Friday, May 24 outside Marks and Spencer and we’ll be joined by our besties - YUZU Street Food, The York Roast Co and Millers Fish & Chips.

"We’ll have live music on Thursdays and Sundays, local bands, all the classics, all your faves. Of course there’ll be slushy cocktails and we might just be throwing in a few little sneaky new numbers to whet the appetite. It’s a private party and you’re all invited.

"In addition we’ll be opening on Wednesday, May 22 at The Principal Hotel York, in their gorgeous gardens.

"Bookings are now open for groups over 12 guests, anything under please just rock on up."

Thor's has been a popular Summer location at the Principal

The summer opening times will be: The Principal Hotel Wednesday to Saturday 12pm – 11pm and Sundays 12pm - 8pm the venue is close on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile in Parliament Street they are opening from 11am-7pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11am – 9.30pm with Sundauy opening hours 11am - 8pm.

Amanda and Richard Monaghan

As The Press reported back in March Amanda and her husband, Richard who bought Dusk bar in New Street in September 2022, have given the business a facelift in recent months and, after closing for ten days, held a relaunch event on Friday, March 8.

Richard and Amanda Monaghan outside Dusk in 2022 (Image: Supplied)

Richard said at the time: "When we bought Dusk we wanted to learn about the place. It was about keeping a steady ship and learning about what we could do to kind of reinvent the place," said Richard.

"It had been around for 20 years and this was about setting us up for the next 20 years and giving a few more people a reason to come here.

"Hopefully we've made it a pleasant place to come during the day for a coffee and cake and bring their laptop."

The new bar area at Dusk (Image: Supplied)