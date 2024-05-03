And not just shops but cafes and other retail establishments. It may just be me but does anyone else get the impression that rather more city centre businesses don’t last long these days?

This perception is reinforced by frequent photos of old York and pages of adverts from historic issues of the Press/Yorkshire Evening Press.

Today, ten years ‘open for business’ seems pretty good going, almost veteran standard.

Not quite ‘here today, gone tomorrow’, but the turnover rate of York commercial premises appears to be increasing; certainly far higher than when I was in business and I’m not referring to the ‘Kirkgate era’!

Years ago it was commonplace for firms to persevere and often prosper for decades, even a century or more. There are just a few that fall into this category of longevity now. ‘Times they are a changing’. Just a handful of familiar places with a serious track record persist.

However, I’ll resist resorting to the phrase ‘the good old days’. Oops!

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

---

What do you think?

Send your views to: letters@thepress.co.uk

Write no more than 250 words and please provide your full name, address and mobile number

---

Lovely surprise on my walk in York

WALKING along the cycle path between the Wigginton Road / New Earswick and the Scarborough railway line, in the field full of standing water, three snow white wading birds caught my eye.

A lot smaller than a heron, whose plumage is grey, I couldn't see clearly enough to see the colour of their beak or legs, but I presume them to be " egrets " a beautiful bird for anyone to see.

It really cheered up my walk in the country.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---