North Yorkshire Police say a quadbike has been stolen and a householder assaulted during a burglary in Gateforth near Selby.

A police spokesman said: "At about 2am on May 2, an orange Kubota quadbike was stolen from a farm.

"The suspects also attempted to steal a number of tools but were disturbed by the occupant, who they then assaulted by punching him to the face.

"The victim did not require any hospital treatment following the assault.

"We’re appealing for any information and any doorbell video, private CCTV or dashcam footage of: any sightings of an orange Kubota quad bike any suspicious people seen in the area at the time or in the lead up to the incident any sighting of people wearing caps and scarves covering their faces and wearing dark clothing If you can assist our investigation, please email grant.baker@northyorkshire.police.uk Or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 224 Grant Baker.

"If you do not want to speak to the police you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240076356 when passing on information.