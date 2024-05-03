Sharing the news on Instagram, James Corden, who plays Smithy in the hit TV series, posted a photo of himself and Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa Jenkins.

With a red heart emoji, the caption reads: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James”.

The pair were smiling behind a script with the title printed on the front, reading: “Gavin and Stacey: the finale”.

Fans are delighted with the news, with the post receiving more than 27,000 comments in 10 minutes.

Rumours had been circulating but now, with the confirmation that a new episode is on its way, all that’s left is for them to get excited, even if Christmas Day is more than eight months away!

Gavin and Stacey fans “so excited” as they receive “fabulous news”





Some fans have started thinking about the plot of the new episode with one saying: “I hope you both got married!! Had another kid! Cant wait!!!!”

This is because in the last Christmas episode, Jones’ character Nessa got down on one knee in front of Corden’s character and proposed but fans were not able to see the outcome as the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

This episode aired in 2019 and one fan saw the funny side, asking the pair: “Well it’s about fffing time James. She’s been on one knee for what? 2 or 3 years?”, adding a laughing and crying face emoji.

Recommended reading:

Others are hoping for a pleasant ending to the show with one saying: “Awesome! Please be a happy ending”.

How to watch Gavin and Stacey’s final episode

The final episode of the popular TV series will air on Christmas Day on BBC One.

A specific time is yet to be confirmed but fans have a date to look forward to.