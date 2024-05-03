Itsu is recalling its frozen itsu sizzling pork gyoza from supermarket shelves because of the plastic fears.

The possible presence of plastic in the product makes it unsafe to eat.

The affected product comes in packs of 240g and has a best before date of March 8, 2025.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned anyone who has already purchased the product not to eat it.

Thursday 2 May - itsu (grocery) recalls frozen itsu Sizzling Pork Gyoza because it may contain pieces of plastic #FoodAlert https://t.co/xKWokwiUqN pic.twitter.com/9Kf82IlqGm — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) May 2, 2024

A spokesman for the FSA said: “itsu (grocery) is recalling the above product from customers. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it.

“Please send a photograph of the best before date to customerservice@itsugrocery.com or write to them at itsu (grocery), Partnership House, Carlisle Place, London, SW1P 1BX. For more information contact itsu on 0333 224 9510.”

An itsu spokesman added: “No other itsu products or best before dates are affected.

“Please dispose of any “itsu sizzling pork gyoza” with a best before date of March 8, 2025.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would to thank you in advance for your understanding and co-operation.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.