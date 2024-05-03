FIREFIGHTERS have been called in to a fire in a York village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 11.23pm last night after reports of a fire in Stockton on the Forest on the outskirts of the city.
A service spokesman said: “York crew extinguished a car fire using two hose reels.”
