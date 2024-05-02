Tackling ongoing recruitment challenges and working to positively change the image of the sector, the programme will introduce school students to the world of hospitality, highlight pathways for learners and amplify education options that lead into the sector.

Ten schools have been matched with ten hotels across the City of York. Over the next few months and in the new academic year, students will have the opportunity to attend the hotels and have hands on experiences. Hotel managers and team members will also visit schools to deliver talks, host career workshops, and share insight into a career in hospitality.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, the Lord Mayor of York, Reverend Councillor Chris Cullwick, said he was thrilled with the launch of the project.

He commented: “This is a real step change for the city, in a vitally important part of our economy... to be bringing together the schools and the industry in the city in this way is exciting and it’s timely.”

Adam Wardale, Chair of HAY said: “We’re delighted to have launched this scheme at the fabulous Middlethorpe Hall Hotel last week. It was great to see so many schools and hotels come together in support of this project, as well as the Lord Mayor, Lady Mayoress, and combined authority mayoral candidates.”

Adam added: “This is a crucial project for HAY and for the City of York. Hospitality represents 25% of the workforce in York and North Yorkshire and across the UK there’s an average of 48 new openings in the industry per week.

“This programme will showcase the amazing career opportunities and potential in hospitality, support schools to fulfil their Gatsby benchmarks and nurture ambition and develop skills in secondary school pupils.

“It’s fantastic to get it up and running.”