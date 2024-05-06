Henry Kelly, 24, of Gladstone Stone, Scarborough, was made subject to a three-year football banning order. He pleaded guilty to invading the pitch at Scarborough Athletic’s stadium during its FA Cup 1st round replay on December 12. He was fined £138 at Scarborough Magistrates' Court and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £55 statutory surcharge

Three defendants sentenced recently appeared before York Magistrates' Court.

David Evans, 38, of Sinnington near Pickering, was banned from driving for 45 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and drink driving when nearly three times the drink drive limit at Crediton near Exeter and failure to attend Barnstable Magistrates' Court. He was fined £700 and ordered to pay a £40 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

James Roberts, 23, of Carpenters Close, Easingwold, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to a woman on Ouse Bridge, York, and was made subject to a 20-week prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he wears an alcohol abstinence tag for 120 days, does 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and 240 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £500 compensation, £85 prosecution costs and a £154 statutory surcharge.

Lennox Tyers, 22, of Gate Helmsley, near Stamford Bridge, pleaded guilty to cannabis driving. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.