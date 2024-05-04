Four North Yorkshire motorists have to pay hundreds of pounds each after they failed to respond to court summons and were sentenced in their absence.
One was convicted of using their mobile phone when driving.
Alison Hewison, 56, of Main Street, Wintringham near Malton, was convicted at Peterlee Magistrates Court of failure to inform police who was driving her car when it was allegedly speeding on the A68 in County Durham. She was fined £660, ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.
Daniel Smith, 41, of Bawtry Road, Selby, was convicted at Kirklees Magistrates Court of failure to pay car tax back duty. He was fined £220, ordered to pay £161.43 car tax and £90 prosecution costs.
Christopher John Hewlett, 43, of Beaumont Place, Brayton, near Selby, was convicted at Sheffield Magistrates Court of speeding at 66mph in a temporary 50 mph zone on the M1 near Sheffield. He was fined £440, ordered to pay a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given four penalty points.
Jonathan Matthew Hibbs, 49, of Westfield Close, Eggborough, was convicted at Harrogate Magistrates Court of using a mobile phone while driving in Sherburn-in-Elmet. He was fined £220, ordered to pay a £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.
