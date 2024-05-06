These are the farewell words from a loving son to well-known York businessman Ken Garland who has died aged 87.

Ken died peacefully in York Hospital on April 24. His funeral will take place on Wednesday.

He leaves behind a large family - he had eight children from two marriages: Stephen, Lesley, Paul, Andrew, Chris, Liz, Richard and Tim - and his widow Sue. He also had 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren but also many friends and colleagues from the world of business and the many charities which were close to his heart.

Over the years it is estimated he may have employed up to 10,000 people through his various business ventures. He was a charity stalwart too and in 2013 was awarded the the BEM - British Empire Medal - for 50 years of charitable services to the local community.

Flashback to when Lord Crathorne KCVO presented the BEM - British Empire Medal - to Ken Garland for his Charitable Services to the Community in York & District for nearly 50 years

His son Tim, with whom he ran a businesses - Elvington Plant Hire - led the family tribute to Ken, a self-made man.

He told The Press: "He worked and worked and worked. He worked his socks off. He was bubbly, always had a smile on his face and gave time to everyone. He was the fairest man I ever met in my life - my hero, without a doubt. I always looked up to him."

Tim said his dad instilled the work ethic in his children, several of whom run their own successful businesses in York, including Lesley Buxton of Yorvale Ice-Cream, car mechanic Paul Garland of Lawrence Street garage, and Andrew Garland of Elvington Floorcraft.

He said his dad's legacy would be setting out his eight children into the world. "Six out of eight of us run our own businesses. We all started with his help and guidance. He will also be remembered for his charity work; he was always giving back to others."

Ken, who moved to Kexby in the 1980s, was born in York in September 1936 to George and Nellie Garland. He was the eldest of three and had two brothers Gerald and Robin

Growing up in wartime York, he spent much of his youth in the James Street area. He excelled at boxing as a teenager, becoming York Schoolboys' boxing champion.

He left school at 14 and started working with his father before going on to complete a bricklaying apprenticeship with Chris Hull & Sons Ltd.

After completing National Service in the mid-1950s he returned to the family business Claxton & Garland Ltd which he spearheaded along with his younger brother Robin. Together they expanded the business vastly over the next 35 years.

Claxton & Garland were responsible for many large building projects in the York area and had a HQ at Woodsmill Quay, Skeldergate.

Ken Garland and his family celebrating his 80th birthday in September 2016. Photo supplied

Ken also led the company's construction activities in Saudi Arabia in the 1970s making regular trips to the Middle East to oversee timber cabin buildings

The business grew through acquisition of other companies. Ken also took on a number of smaller businesses in the late 1980s, namely Simpsons, Elvington Holdings and Elvington Floorcraft.

He sold Simpsons in the early 1990s and took semi-retirement but still continued some business interests into his 80s.

Rough calculations suggest he employed or was responsible for employing between 5,000-10,000 people throughout his business career.

Tim said many of the successful tradesman in and around York today would have either started their careers or worked for Ken at C&G and Simpsons.

Tim added that his dad's real passion was his charity work. Ken was involved with the Wilberforce Trust for 25 years and the Pocklington & Market Weighton Rotary Club. He volunteered for Friends of York Hospital, York and District Deaf Society, and York Mind. He was chairman of Kexby Parish Council for more than a decade and spent five years as church warden of St John the Baptist Church, Wilberfoss.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday (May 8) at 10.30am at Wilberfoss Church followed by cremation at Octon Crematorium, Driffield, East Riding. There will be a wake at Sandburn Hall from 2pm.