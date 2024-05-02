Debbie McGroarty from York entered the Bradley’s Jewellers online draw, which saw her win a powder blue emerald-cut aquamarine weighing one carat.

After consultation, Debbie settled on an Art Deco-inspired trilogy ring with two additional round brilliant-cut diamond accents set in platinum. Personalised engraving was added to the interior surface of the ring.

Debbie added: “I chose a trilogy-style ring to symbolise myself, my husband and my daughter Poppy. It was exciting to win the York Ice Trail competition and I was thrilled when my prize turned out to be an aquamarine, which is one of my favourite gemstones. This is such a special piece of fine jewellery that I will treasure, so thank you to Kay and the team at Bradley’s Jewellers York for making it all happen.”

Bradley’s Jewellers York has participated in the York Ice Trail for 10 years and has hosted numerous competitions and events to drive footfall and engagement with the city-wide event. Its six-foot-tall ice sculpture for 2024 was inspired by the Fabergé x Bradley’s Robin Egg Surprise Locket Pendant, which is available for pre-order throughout the year.