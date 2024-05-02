The 50-year-old business group has issued a list of Yorkshire and Humberside winners in advance of a national grand final which takes place in Blackpool on Thursday.(May 9)

In the FSB’s Celebrating Small Business Awards Trustist Ltd of York is regional finalist for Innovation.

Trustist sales manager Chris Benson said: “Trustist started as a review management company but has grown to be much more than that. Everything we do is designed to push traffic to our clients’ websites, helping many small businesses, like ourselves, succeed. We have around 15,000 clients who are delighted with what we do!

“A lot of blood, sweat, and tears go into designing and developing our product by our team back at our York head office. They work so hard and often don’t get enough credit. This award is for them!”

Hetty & Betty of Ackworth won the expansion and growth award for its thriving restaurant and venue in Whitby, which has seen exponential growth in turnover due to stand-out business practices.

SeaGrown of Scarborough won the Sustainability Award as a pioneer in the UK’s offshore seaweed farming industry. Using fully automated systems ensures efficient and environmentally sustainable practices.

Horizon Care of Dinnington won the Family Business Award. The family-owned and run care provider empowers the people it supports to live independently, guided by the ethos "Our Family, Caring For Your Family."

The Franchise Business Award went to Tadcaster-based Musical Moments TM for its unwavering commitment to inclusivity and personalised interaction. Its franchise model has been instrumental in expanding the business whilst maintaining a local and personable approach.

The Service Excellence Award went to the Yorkshire Spa Retreat near Kirkbymoorside for its luxurious lodges with hot tubs, outdoor dining, and exclusive packages ranging from wine tasting to clay pigeon shooting. The retreat is designed around a luxury outdoor spa, featuring a wild swim pond, spa treatments and a spa lounge.

The other winners from Yorkshire and The Humber are:

Micro Business Award: And Marketing Ltd + of Howden.

Self-Employed / Freelancer Award: Gill Page, Medieval Music in the Dales of Richmond.

Start-up Business Award: The Dales Dog Deli of Leyburn.

Young Entrepreneur Award: Emma Hartshorne, Forelock & Fringe, Huddersfield.

Community Award: YES Energy Solutions, Halifax.

Diversity & Inclusion Award: Harrison College, Doncaster.

Barney Mynott, FSB’s Development Manager, said: “Every business has a unique and inspiring story to share, whether that’s the way they have overcome hard times, or the innovative and impactful nature of their offering.

“These small businesses and others like them are, in truth, more than just businesses. They support our towns right across Yorkshire and The Humber, generating not just employment and economic growth but thriving, dynamic communities. That’s why we must celebrate them.”