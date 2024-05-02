North Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the police watchdog following the death of a woman who was pulled from the River Derwent in Malton.
The force said it made the mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) “as per standard procedure” on Thursday, April 25 – the day after Lisa Welford’s death.
Ms Welford, 49, of Malton, was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
Her family described her as a “wonderful daughter, mum, auntie, and little sister”.
“She had many friends both locally and further afield and will be sadly missed by all,” they previously said in a tribute through North Yorkshire Police.
Vincent Joseph Morgan, 47, of Chandler's Wharf, Castlegate, Malton, was charged with murder.
He appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday (April 30) where he was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on May 21.
He is alleged to have killed Ms Welford on April 24. He also faces two charges of causing actual bodily harm to Ms Welford between February 1 and February 29 this year.
A preliminary trial date has been set for October 21.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article