The force said it made the mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) “as per standard procedure” on Thursday, April 25 – the day after Lisa Welford’s death.

Ms Welford, 49, of Malton, was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Her family described her as a “wonderful daughter, mum, auntie, and little sister”.

“She had many friends both locally and further afield and will be sadly missed by all,” they previously said in a tribute through North Yorkshire Police.

Vincent Joseph Morgan, 47, of Chandler's Wharf, Castlegate, Malton, was charged with murder.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday (April 30) where he was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on May 21.

He is alleged to have killed Ms Welford on April 24. He also faces two charges of causing actual bodily harm to Ms Welford between February 1 and February 29 this year.

A preliminary trial date has been set for October 21.