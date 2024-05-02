Voting is an important democratic right that we take very seriously - but we also think seeing cute pictures of dogs outside polling stations is part of the fun of election day.

We asked Press readers to take a photo of their dog outside their local polling station when they went to cast their votes today in the mayoral election for York and North Yorkshire.

Alfie very pleased with her trip to vote at Strensall village hall

Taking photos of dogs on election day has become a bit of a tradition, with the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Luka and Rumour at Derwenthorpe SSC Polling Station - enjoying all the attention from the voters while on their daily walk.

We found several adorable photos of local dogs outside polling booths on X - and are sharing them here with you too.

We hope you enjoy the photos - and if you haven't voted yet, then remember polls close at 10pm, so there is still time.

You will need to take an ID with you.

And if you take your dog, it must remain outside, unless it is an assistance dog.

No photos are allowed inside the polling station.

Community answers Dogs at polling stations in York - your photos "Please send us a photo of your dog at a York polling station when you go to vote in the mayoral election 2024. Remember the photo must be OUTSIDE the polling station," We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.