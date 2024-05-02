North Yorkshire Police said a man ordered the taxi from Pickering to Scarborough, but when the taxi arrived at the seaside town, he ran away without paying.

The journey happened between 4.30am-5am on February 29.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Please contact police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email joanne.bell@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC1488 Bell or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240037288 when passing on information.