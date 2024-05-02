North Yorkshire Police say the disturbance - which happened in Pavilion Terrace in Scarborough - involved items being thrown from a single property.

The force added that it happened at about 7pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 1).

Police are now appealing for information from anybody who may have witnessed the incident or can provide further information.

Those who can help are asked to email: kristina.exley@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 183 Exley, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240076186 when passing on information.