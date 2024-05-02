The force said it traditionally sees an influx of cars and motorbikes across the road network over the May Day weekend, adding: “Sadly, the increase in people and vehicles also leads to more collisions.”

Officers will be out at popular meeting spots in marked and unmarked vehicles across the weekend.

The unmarked green H2 Kawasaki road motorbike that will be used by police on the roads this weekend (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

An unmarked green H2 Kawasaki road motorbike – fitted with blue lights, a siren and 4k camera – will also be used during the patrols.

Police warned that officers will use enforcement if necessary to keep those on the roads safe.

Roads policing inspector Clive Turner urged drivers to stay safe.

“One collision is one too many and again we will be out in force to do everything that we can to make sure that motorists in North Yorkshire get home safely this weekend,” he said.

“If you are utilising the road network then please take time to check that the vehicle that you will be using is in adequate condition and is road legal. Please be considerate to both other road users and pedestrians and do not take any unnecessary risks.

“Although engagement and education are our priorities, we will use enforcement and prosecute those who won’t abide by the law if appropriate.”