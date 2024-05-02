As The Press reported in March Jenny Rogers, who led Copmanthorpe Primary School for almost nine years had her last day on March 22.

Mrs Rogers started her second headship at Copmanthorpe in September 2015, after she had been head of Elvington CE School for five years.

During her time at both schools she led the schools through three successful Ofsted inspections all grading the schools as 'good'.

Mrs Rogers is now the new head at Keeble Gateway Academy which opened as a brand-new free school in Sowerby near Thirsk in 2019 and currently has 155 children on roll, from nursery to Year 4.

Jenny Rogers is thrilled to have started the third headship of her career at Keeble Gateway Academy this term (Image: Supplied)

Next September, the school will have children up to Year 5 and they will welcome 30 new children to school in the Reception class. Keeble Gateway Academy is part of Elevate Academy Trust who run 14 schools across North Yorkshire.

Jenny Rogers said: “We are in such a beautiful new school building and have great grounds – I can’t believe that we have spaces in some year groups.

"If anyone would like to come and look around and discuss their child starting at Keeble Gateway, I would be delighted to meet with them and give them a tour of the school so they can see how special it is for themselves.”

Keeble Gateway celebrated their first Ofsted in January this year, being awarded a 'good' judgement in all areas.

Jane Makin chair of governors said: “We are delighted to have appointed Mrs Rogers, with the experience and knowledge she brings to build on the success of the school and recent Ofsted report. We are looking forward to her leading the school into its exciting new phase with the first upper Key Stage 2 cohort in September.

"We are confident that she will continue to build on our community links, so that our children from the age of 3 have the best care and education, in line with our school values of love, kindness, self-belief and aspiration.”

The majority of children attending the school live on the Gateway estate in Sowerby, however, many children also travel to the school from surrounding villages.

The school has great links with the local community and take part in regular visits to Orchid House care home, Thirsk Hall Sculpture Garden and Thirsk swimming pool to enrich the children’s curriculum.

Jenny Rogers with some of her pupils (Image: Supplied)