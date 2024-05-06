But the Friends of Severus Hill says they plan to intensify their efforts this month in the hopes of raising up to £75k by the end of May.

The hill – which is owned by Keyland, a sister company of Yorkshire Water – has been fenced off for more than 30 years.

In that time it has been reclaimed by nature, so that what was once a patch of ugly scrubland dominated by a water tower has turned into a green oasis of trees, plants and wildlife.

Severus Hill (Image: Friends of Severus Hill)

“We call it Hedgehog Hill,” said Jo Patton, a member of the Friends of Severus Hill.

The Friends want to buy the hill to ensure that it can never be built upon.

They would then keep it as a wild corner of York.

It would not be a public park, Jo stressed – access would be limited to occasional visits by school groups, environmentalists or conservation groups.

Severus Hill has become a haven for wildlife - including foxes (Image: Friends of Severus Hill)

But it would be there in the heart of the community – a wild green lung adding to the biodiversity and natural beauty of York.

The group, which has applied for charitable status, has been told it has until the end of June to put forward a realistic bid for the land.

They say they will probably need to raise almost £170,000 if their bid is to be successful.

Reclaimed by nature: Severus Hill in Holgate, York (Image: Friends of Severus Hill)

But the organisation is hoping that as much as £100,000 of that could come from grant applications or donations from business, Jo said.

So they hope to raise up £75k through their online fundraising campaign.

The total raised was boosted this week by almost £5k of local ward funding, bringing it up to just over £28k.

“However, May is the big month,” Jo said.

“The deadline for the crowdfunding effort is May 31, to give us June to take stock and submit a bid.

“We are approaching lots of other funders but would love to raise between £50k-£75k from the community crowdfunder alone.”

Friends of Severus Hill (Image: Friends of Severus Hill)

The friends say Severus Hill has its roots in the last ice age - and that it has an amazing history, quite apart from its value as a wildlife oasis.

They believe it has connections to the Roman emperor Septimius Severus, the World War II blitz, and Victorian-era excursions.

Severus Hill from the air (Image: Sky Filming)

“The hill is believed to have been named by the Victorians,” the Friends say.

“The legend goes that the Roman emperor Septimius Severus, who died in York in 211 AD, may have been cremated in huge funeral pyre there.”

To donate to the Friends of Severus Hill crowdfunding campaign, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/p/severushill