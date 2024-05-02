The qualified chartered accountant of 15 years, who has worked for BDO, Deloitte and PWC, will lead the Azets NMW line from Yorkshire.

Azets has an office in York and Bradford, but Kyle will be based in Leeds, helping clients nationwide implement NMW processes and controls to proactively manage compliance and navigate complex HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) enquiries.

He has joined Azets as new NMW rate changes, including increases and an extension of the National Living Wage for workers aged 21 and over, came into force at the start of April.

Kyle Newton, employment tax director and national NMW lead, said: “The National Minimum Wage is commonly misunderstood. It is much more complex than a simple hourly rate and is made up of a number of components.

“With an unprecedented increase to the NMW age rates and business budgets stretched, many businesses are faced with a difficult challenge of balancing cost and maintaining day to day business. HMRC enforcement activity continues to increase, for example with its most recent regional enforcement campaign targeting 10 geographic regions and the most recent naming and shaming round (round 20) highlighting HMRC’s continued focus to enforce to the full extent of the law.

“Many employers remain unaware of the potential pitfalls where they could be underpaying workers and with the likelihood of HMRC knocking at their door increasing, they could be faced with a 200% penalty and public naming and shaming, on top of paying the arrears, additional employer pension contributions and additional employer National Insurance Contributions.

“Now more than ever it’s really important to consider taking proactive steps. With Azets accelerated growth and the firm supporting more and more SMEs, which is HMRC’s current enforcement focus, this is a perfect time to join Azets and I am looking forward to supporting clients across Yorkshire and the UK.”

Partner Richard Whitelock, who heads up employer solutions services in Yorkshire, said: “Kyle has a proven track record in both employment taxes and NMW advisory matters. He comes with impressive experience and a deep technical understanding of the NMW regulations and employment tax legislation.”

“He will be a valuable addition to our team providing employment tax advice support in Yorkshire and leading on our newly launched National Minimum Wage service line nationwide.”