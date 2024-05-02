Lucy’s award specifically celebrates the outstanding achievements of wealth managers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, investment performance, and contribution to the industry.

Lucy appears in regular slots on BBC Radio 4 and 5 for their Wake up to Money and Today programmes, and on Sky News’s Ian King Live. Her engaging commentary marks Lucy out as both a thoughtful leader and a great ambassador for the wider wealth management industry.

Hugo Bedford, Chief Executive Officer at JM Finn, said: “Lucy is an exceptional wealth manager who is steering the growth of our team in Yorkshire whilst managing her clients. This award is a testament to her expertise, dedication and leadership.”

York-based Lucy has over 25 years of experience in the wealth management industry. She leads investment professionals who provide tailored investment management solutions to private clients, charities, and trusts. Under her guidance, the York office has experienced much growth and earned a top reputation.

Lucy said: “I am honoured and humbled to receive this award. “Wealth management is a dynamic and rewarding field, and I am passionate about helping my clients achieve their financial goals. I share this recognition with my talented team, whose hard work and commitment have been instrumental to our success.”

JM Finn also scooped the award for Best Charity Investment Service, making it three wins in four years for the charity team.

The City of London Wealth Management Awards ceremony took place on April 11, 2024, at the Guildhall in London. The event was attended by over 500 industry professionals and celebrated the achievements of the wealth management sector.