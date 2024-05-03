Ahead of York's Anti-Racism Task Force convening here in June the chair of York-based Inclusive Equal Rights UK (IERUK), Haddy Njie, has discussed the issues still facing the city.

Writing a column for The Press, Haddy said: "Inclusive Equal Rights UK (IERUK) is on a mission to address and solve issues relating to systemic and casual racism which has been on the rise year by year.

"IERUK’s approach to tackling the deep-rooted causes of racism is to strategically use data and evidence to illustrate the issues and thereby developing impact-focused solutions to address the problems.

"At the core of what we do, we collaborate and partner with stakeholders that are committed in problem-solving this human-rights issue.

"We know that some in York do not believe racism exists.

"There are some who also believe that York is a “white city” and therefore the city is not plagued with racism.

"The phrase “white city” is in itself a problematic and dangerous narrative which must be stopped.

"It suggests that York belongs to those from white ethnicity and in effect excludes other ethnicities. It is accurate that the city is populated predominately by white people, but it is not a white city. Words are powerful and we must be careful how we use them.

"York is also a City of Sanctuary and Human Rights and therefore the white city labelling further excludes others that often do not feel they belong in York.

"Another challenge we have is our elected local government councillors. It is visibly clear that our 47 councillors are all from white ethnicity.

"By the way, we do not need data for this but if you are interested to learn more, please visit www.ieruk.org.uk/strategy."

York-based Inclusive Equal Rights UK (IERUK) is working hard for equality (Image: Supplied)

Back in January the Archbishop of York hosted the event at Bishopthorpe Palace in partnership with the York-based grassroots campaign organisation, Inclusive Equal Rights UK (IERUK), around 60 leaders attended.

The summit included representatives from the Church of England, York Mosque and Islamic Centre, the York Liberal Jewish Community, York Travellers’ Trust and Refugee Action York.

In July 2023, the City of York Council’s executive approved a city-wide five-year anti-racism and inclusion strategy, developed by IERUK. The ambition is for York to be the first anti-racism city in the north.

Haddy was instrumental in raising the issue of racism in York, after experiencing racism in the city. She put forward the motion to make York the north’s first anti-racist city, following similar initiatives in Oxford, Brighton, and Derby.