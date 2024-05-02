MyKnowledgeMap provides competency assessment, ePortfolio and digital credentialing software to universities and professional bodies across the UK, Australia and the USA, with a particular focus on medicine, nursing and midwifery faculties.

The deal will allow MyKnowledgeMap to achieve further growth across the university sector and expand its overseas footprint. The deal is Everfield’s 15th acquisition in Europe and its third in the UK.

MyKnowledgeMap’s Adam Doyle will continue in the role of CEO of the company, while the deal allows an exit for founder and majority shareholder Robert Arntsen.

Adam said: “Joining forces with Everfield marks a significant milestone in our journey. It’s a unique opportunity to accelerate our mission in creating best-in-class learning technology for leading educational institutions and training organisations around the world.

“While maintaining our focus on business as usual, we will increasingly expand our impact, reach new markets, and drive forward the evolution of learning technology. This strategic direction will enable us to capitalise on new opportunities while upholding our commitment to service excellence.”

Nicki Berrange, acquisitions manager at Everfield, said: “We’re delighted to bring MyKnowledgeMap into the Everfield ecosystem. MyKnowledgeMap’s niche expertise in healthcare e-assessment and e-portfolio platforms, combined with its seasoned team and deep expertise, aligns seamlessly with our strategic objectives, promising an exciting path ahead.”

Henning Schreiber, head of acquisitions for Everfield, added: “MyKnowledgeMap is a great business that has developed a comprehensive portfolio of learning technology platforms to support university faculties and their students.

“We’re looking forward to supporting Adam and his team, providing them with the operational support and resources to achieve further growth in the UK and beyond.”

Founded in 2000, MyKnowledgeMap has grown to have 24 employees and thousands of end users around the world.

Initially supporting trainees in medicine and healthcare with mobile assessment technology, the company has since invested in developing a comprehensive portfolio of innovative learning technology platforms to support universities, educational institutions, and training providers worldwide.

These platforms include MyProgress, a medicine and healthcare workplace-based assessment and ePortfolio solution; MyShowcase, an ePortfolio to support lifelong learning, skills and experiences; and OpenBadges, a leading digital badges platform that enables skills and achievements to be recognised and rewarded.

Everfield was advised by Grant Thornton (financial and tax), CMS (legal), TC Group (HR), and Shiker Consulting (technology). MyKnowledgeMap was advised by Benchmark International (corporate finance) and EMW Law (legal).