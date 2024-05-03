Inclusive Equal Rights UK (IERUK) has yet again proven to be an action-oriented and impact-driven anti-racism and anti-hate agency. The organisation has been working hard to develop a robust and transparent governance structure for the implementation of the anti-racist action-plan which was unanimously passed by the city of York councillors in 2023.

The organisation is on a mission to address and solve issues relating to systemic and casual racism which has been on the rise year by year. IERUK’s approach to tackling the deep-rooted causes of racism is to strategically use data and evidence to illustrate the issues and thereby developing impact-focused solutions to address the problems. At the core of what we do, we collaborate and partner with stakeholders that are committed in problem-solving this human-rights issue.

We know that some in York do not believe racism exists. There are some who also believe that York is a “white city” and therefore the city is not plagued with racism. The phrase “white city” is in itself a problematic and dangerous narrative which must be stopped. It suggests that York belongs to those from white ethnicity and in effect excludes other ethnicities. It is accurate that the city is populated predominately by white people, but it is not a white city. Words are powerful and we must be careful how we use them. York is also a City of Sanctuary and Human Rights and therefore the white city labelling further excludes others that often do not feel they belong in York.

Another challenge we have is our elected local government councillors. It is visibly clear that our 47 councillors are all from white ethnicity. By the way, we do not need data for this but if you are interested to learn more, please visit www.ieruk.org.uk/strategy. This is a distressing fact. I do think about changing that because I don’t believe in just talking and complaining about issues but as they say, “politics is a dirty game”. I know being a black woman, I will sadly be subjected to harrowing and unfair scrutiny and treatment which unfortunately many from other diverse backgrounds are worried about. We want to do the work, but the current political landscape and environment are dangerous for someone like me. However, the anti-racism task force will do something about it. The action-plan has some recommendations which will see the task force lead and demand for change.

The anti-racism and inclusion action-plan also demonstrates evidence on policing, healthcare, housing, education and so on which depicts the disproportionate impact racism has on those that experience it.

The anti-racism task force is designed into a three-tier governance structure which consist of the Implementation group, Strategic group, and the Lived Experience Board. The Lived Experience Board will be led and chaired by those with lived experiences of racism and discrimination. They will hold the two other tiers accountable in making sure the anti-racist action-plans are implemented and proving to solve racial inequalities. It will include the Muslim community, black community, LGBTQ+, the Traveller, Gypsy, and Roma community and so on.

The task force is the progressive continuation of a life-changing mission. Please remember that Inclusive Equal Rights UK takes a strategic approach in solving racism in the city. The work takes an intersectional approach. If you are interested to learn more about the positive impact IERUK is making, please get in touch via www.ieruk.org.uk. If you are committed in human rights and want to be part of making history, please join our team by applying to work with us at www.ieruk.org.uk/work-with-us.

Suggestion of the month – IERUK’s work is for you and for everyone. We must advocate and champion equality for everyone regardless of race, background, religion, or sexual orientation. I encourage you to therefore take a vested interest in our progressive mission to tackle racial inequalities.