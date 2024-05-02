The delegation includes the Lord Mayor of York, the Archbishop of York, representatives from the University of York and York St John, and business leaders.

They’ll be taking part in a series of business networking events and discussions – including a mini ‘Great Yorkshire Show’ to be held at the British Consulate General - to promote York and North Yorkshire.

The visit – being billed as ‘old York meets New York’ – will culminate in a special service at Saint Thomas Church in Fifth Avenue on Sunday, when a friendship ‘ledger stone’ designed and carved at York Minster will be unveiled and British Consul General Hannah Young will read a message from King Charles III.

Fifth Avenue in New York (Image: Chris Ison/PA Wire)

The unveiling of the ledger stone is designed to mark a century of friendship between the two cities since the people of New York presented York with a memorial tablet alongside a message from the then US President in 1924.

The trade mission has been organised by the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, with the Minster leading on the ceremonial aspects of the visit.

As well as a mini Great Yorkshire Show at the British Consulate General showcasing Yorkshire food and Drink, the visit will also include a cruise on the Hudson River hosted by City Cruises, who operate sightseeing boat tours in both York and New York.

The Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick is part of the delegation in New York (Image: Newsquest)

Chamber of commerce chief executive James Mason said he believed the mission would have a big impact on trade and other links between the two cities.

“We will be holding a number of events to showcase why North Yorkshire is a great place to visit, live, study and do business,” he said.

“We have both the University of York and York St John university with us, travel brands such as LNER and Leeds Bradford Airport as well as a number of iconic visitor attractions such as Castle Howard, hotels including Grantley Hall and the Grand in York as well as the award winning York Gin Group, to give North American delegates a real taste of Yorkshire provenance!”

Sarah Czarnecki of York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce (Image: Supplied)

Sarah Czarnecki, president of York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, stressed that businesses taking part in the visit would each be paying their own way – so the delegation will not be a drain on the public purse.

She said: “Trade missions like this were once commonplace but they have become expensive. “Each business is paying for their own flights and accommodation and we have designed an itinerary to ensure business connections are made.

“This is a forward thinking move by the Chamber to provide a valuable opportunity for those looking to explore new markets.”

The visit is not being led by City of York Council. But a council spokesperson confirmed that the Lord Mayor of York was taking part. They said the event would see ‘significant opportunities for York businesses.’

Referring to the planned unveiling of the ledger stone at Saint Thomas Church in Fifth Avenue at 4pm on Sunday, the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said: “I’m delighted to be part of this moment when York and New York renew their connection.

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell is part of the delegation (Image: Supplied)

“In a world where there is much division, reaching out across different cultures fosters goodwill and understanding, breaks down barriers and recognizes we are all part of one humanity.”

Hannah Young, British Consul General to New York, said: “For 100 years, York and New York have shared a special bond, and as Consul General to New York, I have seen first-hand at how our countries have learnt from one another’s rich histories, our shared values to promote tourism, and foster business connections that benefit both cities.”

The Revd Canon Carl Turner, Rector of Saint Thomas, said: “In its bicentennial year, Saint Thomas Church is delighted to celebrate the historic relationship between old York and New York.