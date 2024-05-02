A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in North Yorkshire, police said.
A silver Volkswagen Caddy was involved in the crash on the A171 at Ugthorpe, near Whitby, shortly after 4pm on Tuesday (April 30), North Yorkshire Police said.
The road was closed for five hours while police carried out an investigation and the vehicles were recovered.
Police urge anyone who saw the crash – or the vehicles before – to email ross.moralee@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for Traffic Constable 1253 Moralee.
Quote police reference number 12240075403 when passing on information.
