The Transpennine Route Upgrade hopes to bring faster train journeys on routes passing through York. The project is being carried out with a £3.9 billion cash boost from the Government.

Once complete in the mid-2030s, the upgrade will offer up to eight trains per hour, hundreds of extra seats and cut journey times between Manchester and York by 10 minutes.

On Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, engineering works will take place on the TransPennine Express network around York station.

Buses have been organised to replace all trains on affected routes from York.

The disruption is expected to take place from 10.45pm on Saturday, until 10.45am on Sunday.

The buses will replace trains between:

York and Scarborough

York and Newcastle

York and Saltburn

York and Leeds

All journeys on the weekend can be checked via the National Rail journey planner, which can be found online here: www.nationalrail.co.uk/plan-a-journey/.