Sam Bradley’s actions left the victim with a broken leg and broken ankle, said Sarah Tyrer, prosecuting.

He was exceeding the 30mph speed limit as he drove along Fishergate where it is two lanes wide in the early hours of June 17.

He told police he had finished his shift five minutes before the collision and was on his way home on a road that he drove on regularly.

Bradley, 36, of Maple Avenue, Bishopthorpe, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving at York Magistrates' Court.

District judge Adrian Lower told him: “As someone who works as a professional driver, you would know better than most, there is a reason why there is a speed limit. They are there to be obeyed.

"If you want a taxi licence back you may find it very difficult because of this conviction."

He banned Bradley from driving for 12 months and gave him a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Bradley’s solicitor Liam Jackson said he had given up his taxi licence.

Ms Tyrer said Bradley had been a taxi driver for nine years and held a driving licence since he was 18.

On June 16, the pedestrian, a student, came to York to meet up with friends. He spent part of the night in the city centre with friends, one of whom became detached from the group.

He then returned to a second friend’s house before going out to get a takeaway.

He was in Fishergate when he saw the first friend on the other side of the road and started to cross the road towards him.

The next thing he remembered was lying on the ground and then being in an ambulance en route to York Hospital.

As a result of the collision, he was unable to do a summer vacation job that would have helped pay his living expenses while studying at Leeds Beckett University. He is expected to make a full recovery.

In a police interview, Bradley said the student appeared to be on his phone when he first saw him and didn’t look before stepping into the road.

The taxi driver had no previous convictions.

Mr Jackson said Bradley’s insurance company were dealing with the financial aspects of the collision.

“He takes full responsibility for the offence,” he said. “He accepts he was driving too fast and that was a considerable factor as to how the accident happened.”

Bradley was very remorseful for his actions. Immediately after the collision, he had given first aid to the student.

He had also remained at the scene until the police arrived.