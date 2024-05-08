Polish culture will take centre stage in York’s Explore Library with the return of the annual Polish Heritage Day on Saturday, May 11.

In collaboration with Our City Hub, Polish Saturday School in York, York Explore Library and Archives, and Republic of Poland Embassy, revellers can expect a jampacked day of music, entertainment, and much more.

Starting from 10am and running until 3pm, the event is set to play host to live music, creative workshops and face painting with a little bit of something for everyone, regardless of their age or background.

York will host a Polish festival (Image: Provided)

Katarzyna Lenc, of Polish Saturday School, said: "This year, the theme is human rights and York is truly a welcoming city for Polish community."

According to the organisers, the event hopes to promote the deeper understanding and appreciation of Poland's history and celebrate Poland's heritage and its contribution to the social, cultural and economic life in Great Britain.

Cllr Katie Lomas, executive member for equality and inclusion at City of York Council, said: “We welcome activities taking place to mark Polish Heritage Day, and what this day represents for an inclusive city like York.

A previous Polish Heritage event (Patrycja Chocilowicz) (Image: Patrycja Chocilowicz)

“The cultural diversity brought by its Polish population and by those of other nationalities living here, enhances our city and makes York a richer place for it. In a world that can sometimes feel more divided than ever, these kinds of events are crucially important in embracing difference and in celebrating the varied makeup of our local population.

“At this event, the celebration of traditional dance, artistic performances and culinary exhibitions offer a great opportunity to learn more about Polish traditions, and I wish York’s Polish community and those able to attend a very successful day."

This event is supported by Consulate in Manchester, Celkom Transport, and The Blue Barbakan restaurant and further information can be found on Facebook.