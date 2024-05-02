Two action-packed arenas will run on May 18 and 19 featuring a range of displays including the British Scurry and Trials Driving with the ‘Arena Driving Challenge’ - a fast-paced carriage driving sport.

A spokesperson for the organisers, Outdoor Shows, said: "Cheer your favourite team from the Mounted Games Association of Great Britain as young riders on very fast ponies compete against the clock presenting a fun-to-watch performance. Keeping on the equine theme is the Leopold Liberty Pony Display, a group of Shetlands demonstrating an entertaining circus-style performance and finally The Heavy Horse Show (Sunday only) will be showcasing these majestic animals with various classes and parades.

"Also in the arena, prepare for magnificent performances from Hawkeye Falconry. These impressive birds of prey bring the ancient art of falconry to the present day, with breathtaking, modern and interactive displays choreographed to period music.

"Jixenwell Gundogs feature in this year’s scurries, with both land and water retrieves. All abilities welcome, from the dedicated gundog enthusiast to the complete novice needing advice from the professionals. Also, back by popular demand, is flycasting tuition and demonstrations by Hywel Morgan, who has competed successfully at World and European levels.

"See ferrets, gundog demos, bring your pet and join in the fun dog show classes or try the dog agility and flyball courses available for novices. Terriers and lurchers will compete in fast-paced racing and competitions, organised by Alan Tyer, Chairman of the Association of Lurcher Clubs.

"Clay pigeon shooting competitions will take place over the weekend and visitors will also be able to test their skills with expert tuition for those wishing to have-a-go, with guns and safety equipment provided.

"If you’re a tractor enthusiast a visit to the purpose-built tractor pulling area is a must to see both highly modified and standard tractors pushing the limits of converting power into traction. See vintage vehicles including cars, commercials, fire engines and tractors, browse the vast array of trade stands, visit the indoor craft, gift and fine food marquee and wander around the intriguing selection of autojumble, antiques and collectables to grab a bargain. Don’t forget all the fun of the fair with vintage fairground and children’s corner. The licensed bar and catering outlets will be serving refreshments giving you chance to relax and plan the rest of your day.

Peter Wright (Saturday only), ‘The Yorkshire Vet’, will be hosting meet & greet sessions with book signings of his hilarious children’s story, ‘Peter, Sue and a Lot of Poo!’… well worth popping in for a chat from 11.30am onwards. Whatever your age or experience Yorkshire Game & Country Fair offers the chance to discover and enjoy country sports and pursuits, all under the guidance of leading experts.

The event is open 9am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday with free car parking.

For more information visit: www.outdoorshows.co.uk