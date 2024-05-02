Also, Home Office incompetence in losing contact with thousands of illegal immigrants comes as no surprise, neither does Labour's reaction, claiming they would simply "smash the gangs" organising the boats without offering any indication as to how this would be achieved.

A combination of Whitehall mismanagement and political fantasy usually proves extremely costly for the taxpayer.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

---

Questions to answer

RE: WETHERBY man Reece Glossop who abandoned two cats, Daisy and Mustafa, for nine days over the Christmas period, with food but no water or suitable toilet facilities for them.

He was disqualified from keeping animals for three years, but the further penalties of 20 hours unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days as part of the 12-month community order.

Viewing in The Press the disgusting photos of the state of the accommodation, it would appear Mr Glossop's rehabilitation activities should start in his own home.

Obviously the people who oversee Mr Glossop want investigating and questioned about how someone with obvious problems can live in such squalor - it beggars belief.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

Deaf people have needs too

I HAVE just watched a detailed programme concerning the problems met by disabled people, ie: those in wheelchairs who wish to go to theatres and cinemas.

Why is disability always that which can be seen? Deaf people would love more consideration when wanting to go to those places too. Is it too much to ask?

Eunice Birch,

Coombs Close,

Sutton on Forest,

York

---

---

Could you be a volunteer?

AT the international disaster relief charity, ShelterBox, we’re fortunate to be supported by a wonderful network of volunteers that help make the work we do possible.

With more people than ever in urgent need of emergency shelter, our charity is growing so we can reach more people affected by disaster and conflict. To help us do that and achieve our mission of no-one without shelter after disaster, we’re appealing for more volunteer ambassadors to join our global network of humanitarians.

ShelterBox was founded by volunteers over 20 years ago, and volunteers still play a vital role in the work we do. Our ambassadors get involved in many ways. From giving presentations about our work and hosting stalls at local fetes to organising community activities and promoting our work on social media.

We’d love to hear from people who have the heart to make a difference and the spirit to take action. It’s a chance to meet like-minded people and, with the right support and training, gain a deeper understanding of the humanitarian sector and the work we do around the world.

Our current responses include Gaza where up to 1.7 million people have been displaced by conflict, severe flooding in Malawi, and drought and flooding in Somalia. Since 2000, we have supported more than 2.5 million people across around 100 countries with different combinations of emergency shelter, support, and essential household items.

Volunteering with ShelterBox is completely flexible around people’s skills and time commitments. However volunteers contribute their time and energy, each volunteer plays a crucial role in building a resilient future for communities in need.

To find out more visit shelterbox.org/volunteer/ambassadors or contact me via jennifersandiford@shelterbox.org.

Jenn Sandiford

Community Volunteer Engagement Officer

ShelterBox