Beth Harron, who was born in Barlby near Selby and now lives in York has just qualified as a funeral director.

She has been mentored and works alongside city funeral director Hayley Owen who recently qualified as a tutor to help other people to work in the industry.

Beth and Hayley on duty (Image: Supplied)

Beth was encouraged to go into the funeral industry by her dad Frank who is a trained embalmer. When Beth approached her careers teachers at school, she said she was told that being a woman funeral director was 'not a proper job' and she then set out to prove her careers advisors wrong.

“It's important to me to have a credible qualification that is accredited to one of the major training providers within the industry and it's key to look out for those qualifications when you’re considering a funeral director to care for your loved ones.

"Therefore, it's important to me going forward that I work with others who have these qualifications because they set the standard of care families and loved ones can expect. It is also important to me to continue with my own professional development within the industry which instructs me in the way I work with families.

"It is truly a privilege to be a funeral director in our beautiful city and I’m really grateful to everyone who has helped me become a qualified funeral director, it cannot be underestimated how much help and support I have been given to achieve my dream.”

Beth began her studies to qualify as a funeral director a couple of years ago when she completed the certification course with the BIFD (British Institute of Funeral Directors) before going on to complete a Diploma in Funeral Service (Dip.FS) with the BIFD accredited by Greenwich University.

Hayley said: "I have known Beth since she was three due to attending embalming meetings, and social weekends at Keele University with her dad, Frank. Frank is also the chairman of the Yorkshire Division of the British Institute of Embalmers. I feel honoured to be able to share my knowledge and experience with Beth, it was also a great privilege to be one of her tutors throughout her certificate and diploma course alongside Clive who was also one of my tutors when I qualified."

Amanda Dalby, national BIFD president, said: “Beth's success not only highlights her individual capabilities but also underscores the importance of diversity and inclusivity within our profession. As an institute, we are committed to fostering an environment where aspiring funeral directors, regardless of gender, are empowered to pursue their ambitions and make meaningful contributions to our industry."

Beth receiving her diploma (Image: Supplied)