People in York and North Yorkshire were taking to the polls today to elect a first metro-style mayor for the region - and The Press went out to meet them.
At the first polling station, just off Micklegate, things were fairly busy before 9am with groups rushing back and forth - eager to cast their vote before the start of the working day.
The sentiment amongst voters seemed to be tactical with one voter holding up her campaign literature and pointing, saying she was voting for "that one (Keane Duncan) as the other candidates were rubbish".
Another voter offered the opposite view, saying they were "here to vote against Keane Duncan", a thought his companion echoed, saying she had been voting Labour for decades as it felt like "the right thing to do".
There was also talk about the changes to the law surrounding voter ID with groups checking in with one another to ensure that they had all remembered to bring proof of identity. One woman said she had brought both her passport and driving licence to be on the safe side.
At The National Centre for Early Music in Walmgate, turnout seemed to be lower with just a handful of people trickling in and out.
One young voter didn’t wish to say who he voted for but was keen to say that it "wasn’t the government, I’ll say that much".
An ex-counsellor told The Press: “I think it’ll be close.”
Reporters also visited at St Luke’s Church Hall in Shipton Street and Clifton Methodist Church where staff appeared ‘excited’ to see voters.
Results are set to be declared by mid afternoon on Friday, May 3 with the count taking place at multiple stations across the region from Friday morning.
