Plans have been submitted concerning the St Lawrence Working Men’s Club at 27 Lawrence Street, close to the inner ring road.

The application to City of York Council said it’s operators seek “external and internal alterations to use part of ground floor as ice cream parlour.”

Planning documents also show a counter area at the front and seating at the back.

Two part-time jobs would be created if the scheme was approved.

The location is currently the site of the SL27 bar, with flats above.

A spokesman for the bar said it’s working men’s club use would continue, with the ice cream parlour outside and at the front.

He could give no timeframe as to when the changes might happen, saying it was up to the planning process.