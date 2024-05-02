Part of a York working men’s club could become an ice cream parlour.
Plans have been submitted concerning the St Lawrence Working Men’s Club at 27 Lawrence Street, close to the inner ring road.
The application to City of York Council said it’s operators seek “external and internal alterations to use part of ground floor as ice cream parlour.”
Planning documents also show a counter area at the front and seating at the back.
Two part-time jobs would be created if the scheme was approved.
The location is currently the site of the SL27 bar, with flats above.
A spokesman for the bar said it’s working men’s club use would continue, with the ice cream parlour outside and at the front.
He could give no timeframe as to when the changes might happen, saying it was up to the planning process.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here