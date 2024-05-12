Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, spoke out out after The Press reported that average rent in York climbed by 13.2 per cent from March 2023 to March 2024.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published figures revealing the soaring rent costs in York - which saw the average prices pass £1,000 per month for the first time ever.

A chart showing the inflation of private rent in York (Image: ONS)

Ms Maskell told The Press that she has called on the Government to clamp down on rent control, saying that she has sponsored a motion to the House of Commons regarding the cost of private rent in England and rent controls.

She added: "English councils spent £1.7bn on temporary accommodation last year, in part due to the high number of Section 21 no fault evictions issued. We need to build more council and social housing and need to recognise that the often-used phrase ‘affordable housing’ is anything but.

"It is worth noting that the cost of private rented accommodation in England is higher and renters' rights are weaker than in other countries that have rent controls and more secure tenancies.

"A national system of rent controls should have local flexibility for councils to control rents in high rent areas like York.

"Tenancies need to be open-ended, with improved minimum standards, support should be given to renters’ unions to allow legal protection and support to be given to all residents facing hostile landlords seeking to repossess property."

The ONS assigned each area an "exposure score" relative to other local authorities based on the proportion of households affected by rising costs and how much the increased cost took from household disposable income.

Rent in York was scored a five out of seven, meaning it was at medium exposure to rising costs.

A Government spokesperson said: "Our landmark Renters Reform Bill is progressing through Parliament and will give tenants more security in their homes.

"We recognise the cost-of-living pressures tenants are facing, which is why we are providing a £108 billion cost of living support package over 2022-2025 – worth an average £3,800 per household."