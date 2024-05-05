The Malton Heritage Trail created an interactive map on the Malton and Norton Heritage Centre’s website last October.

Properties are represented on the map by markers which reveal an historic image and information, together with a current photo for those following the map from their armchairs.

John Blanchard, a trustee at the Woodhams Stone Collection said: “While the map focussed on locations in the centre of the town, Yorkersgate and Castlegate weren’t featured much.

"We knew these streets would have stories to tell so we have researched buildings and their previous occupants so we can add them to the trail."

Nick Hatton, also a trustee, added: “It’s a great way to share our research and our images, generate interest in the local community and prompt memories. We now have over 100 locations on the map and it’s getting a bit busy, however I have a feeling there are a few more local buildings out there just waiting to be researched.”

To coincide with Local and Community History Month, which aims to increase awareness of local history, promote history to the local community and encourage everyone to get involved, the Malton and Norton Heritage Centre will host a pop-up display at Malton Library titled ‘100 Places, 100 Stories’. It will feature some of the places on the heritage trail and connected objects from The Woodhams Stone Collection.

John added: “Do try and come along to Malton Library between 10 and 12 on Saturday 18th May, not only to see the display but also to share your memories about the town and its businesses.

"If you have old photographs of the streets in Malton or Norton we would be very happy to see those too, so do bring them along."

During May Norton Hive Library has a display with the theme ‘Norton Town and Its People’ which includes some pictures from the Woodhams Stone Collection and the Norton Heritage Trail.

They are also hosting a number of other family and local history events including on Thursday, May 16at 7pm ‘Norton History, Places, People and Their Memories with Songs and Verse’ by Howard Griffiths local poet, musician and songwriter. For more information and to book call 01609 534552 or email nortoncommunitylibrary@gmail.com

For more information on the Malton and Norton Heritage Centre go to www.maltonandnortonheritagecentre.com