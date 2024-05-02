Five men and one woman climbed onto a roof at the back of the property in St John's Crescent, Harrogate, at 5.47pm on Tuesday (April 30).

They tried to force a window open before running off towards St John's Road and possibly onto Crab Lane, North Yorkshire Police said.

Officers are seeking the public's help to identify those involved.

A police spokesperson: "The woman has medium-length brown hair, is age 30-40, and was wearing a black jumper with grey jeans and white and pink trainers.

"One of the men has short brown hair, is in his early 20s, and was wearing a pair of grey joggers, a grey jumper and a grey puffer jacket with grey shoes.

"Another man has short brown hair, is in his early 20s, and was wearing a black jumper.

"And one of the men has short black hair with a skin fade on the side, is aged mid-20s to 30 and wore a grey Under Armour-brand quarter zip top with grey shorts, white socks and white trainers."

Those who can help police are asked to email: ellen.cooper@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for Ellen Cooper.

Information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12240075497 when passing on information.