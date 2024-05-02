Annie O’Shaughnessy is such a fan of the York Snooks, that she has saved up her pocket money to buy one.

Annie and her mum, Portia, have completed the Snook Trail and Annie has a photo of her with all the Snooks.

“She’s totally obsessed with them!” said Portia.

“They are so uplifting and it’s such a lovely family event to go round them all. We’ve done them in sections and been round several times. They are utterly joyful and we’re in awe of all of them.”

Annie’s school has also joined in the fun of the Snook characters by designing one of the shop pictures, seen around the city.

Now Annie, from Hamilton Drive in Holgate in York, wants to buy her very own Snook and have bought special tickets to the Snook Auction on May 9 at the York Barbican.

“We’re so excited about the event. It will be a great experience to see the anticipation and cheering when somebody gets to buy one. Annie wants to spend all her savings on one – we just would like to buy one of them. Although I haven’t told my husband yet.”

The event will be streamed live and hosted by Auctioneer Derek Matthewson from TV show Bangers and Cash with doors open 6.45pm for 7.15pm start. Tickets cost £5 to enter or join online via a free live-streamed auction.

The auction is being held at York Barbican All 21 Snooks will have appeared on the York character trail during March and April.

Each one of the unique four and a half foot characters, has been decorated by talented artists to create its own identity and style.

People and businesses from all over the world can bid for the unique sculptures and raise money for St Leonard’s Hospice. The Auction on May 9will be streamed live from York Barbican and hosted by Derek Matthewson from TV series Bangers and Cash.

All 21 Snooks will have appeared on the York character trail and all the money raised from auctioning off the Snooks, will be split between St Leonard’s Hospice and York Creates Fund.

James Wainwright, head of fundraising at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “St Leonard’s Hospice relies on the generosity of the public to carry out our vital work, caring for people with life-limiting illness. We are constantly astounded by the power and passion of our communities to come up with interesting ideas to raise money and this has to be at the top of the list.

“Here at St Leonard’s we’ve loved getting involved in the Snook Trail project and hope that local people and others from across the country and indeed the globe, dig deep and support us on May 9 to bid for their very own Snook.”